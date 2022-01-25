Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $556.47.

Netflix stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

