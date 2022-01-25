Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.84.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $271.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

