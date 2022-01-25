B. Riley Boosts Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $100.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $77.92 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

