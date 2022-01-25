Wells Fargo & Company Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $9,804,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 180,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

