Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $119.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.