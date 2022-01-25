Head-To-Head Contrast: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) vs. Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BuzzFeed and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cogent Communications 2 0 4 0 2.33

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 74.70%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $76.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 3.93% -11.81% 3.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Cogent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Cogent Communications $568.10 million 5.37 $6.22 million $0.50 127.90

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats BuzzFeed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

