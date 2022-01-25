Piper Sandler Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $250.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

WTW opened at $230.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

