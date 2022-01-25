SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.71 on Monday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SunPower by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

