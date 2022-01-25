Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 7,000 ($94.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.86) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,482 ($46.98).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,984 ($26.77) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,976 ($26.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,389.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

