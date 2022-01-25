Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 7,000 ($94.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.86) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,482 ($46.98).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,984 ($26.77) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,976 ($26.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,389.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

