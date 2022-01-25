SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,283 ($17.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £15.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,286.64. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

