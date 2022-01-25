Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $161.00

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 172.20 ($2.32). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.24), with a volume of 81,844 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £99.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($99,568.27). Also, insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($68,807.34).

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

