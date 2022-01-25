Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00.

GBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of GBR stock opened at C$28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.95. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$29.26.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Great Bear Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

