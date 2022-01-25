Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €3.91 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.56 ($7.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a one year high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

