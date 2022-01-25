Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,461 ($19.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,548.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.01. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

