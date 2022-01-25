Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,461 ($19.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,548.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.01. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

