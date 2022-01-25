Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.67 ($118.94).

FRA:ZAL opened at €64.58 ($73.39) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.81. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

