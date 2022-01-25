Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

