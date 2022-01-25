Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.74 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

