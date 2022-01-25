Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.78.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.50 and a 12-month high of C$42.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

