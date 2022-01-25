Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

