Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.16 on Monday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

