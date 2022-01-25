INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.65. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock worth $326,100. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 128.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $55,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

