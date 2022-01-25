Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.03.
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $190,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $9,148,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $15,412,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
