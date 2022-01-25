Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. Barclays raised Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.69 on Monday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

