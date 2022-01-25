Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Vext Science stock opened at 0.43 on Monday. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.43 and a 52 week high of 1.25.
Vext Science Company Profile
