Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vext Science stock opened at 0.43 on Monday. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.43 and a 52 week high of 1.25.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.