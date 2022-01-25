South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SABK stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

