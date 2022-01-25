Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.70) to GBX 1,315 ($17.74) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $676.50.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

