Raymond James Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$150.73.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

