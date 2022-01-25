United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $312.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.91. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

