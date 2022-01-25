Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $6,348,448. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

