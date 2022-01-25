Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $111.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. CarMax has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

