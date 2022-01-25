Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $154.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.07. Etsy has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

