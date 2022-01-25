LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

