Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.77

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.77 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 59.66 ($0.80). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 53.62 ($0.72), with a volume of 18,122,827 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.94) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,578.52).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

