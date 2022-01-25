NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.44. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

