Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $658.28

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 658.28 ($8.88) and traded as high as GBX 679.20 ($9.16). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.90), with a volume of 2,230,163 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.66) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 658.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 658.28.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($27,303.02).

Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

