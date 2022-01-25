Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.52.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.19 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$976.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.73.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

