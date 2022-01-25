Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$32.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.96. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

