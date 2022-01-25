Reviewing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.48 $37.52 million $0.37 8.14 Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 3.93 $511.61 million $2.64 19.05

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 4 0 2.50

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 50.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $86.08, indicating a potential upside of 71.17%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 28.11% 12.68% Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Copper Mountain Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

