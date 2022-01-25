Head-To-Head Review: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) vs. Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Risk and Volatility

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 62.11 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -2.47 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adynxx beats Asensus Surgical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

