The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of BX opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

