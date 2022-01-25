The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.09.
Shares of BX opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
