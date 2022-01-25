Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.20) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,105.83 ($68.89).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,264 ($71.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £85.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,908.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,153.35.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14). Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

