Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

