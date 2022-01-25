Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.09.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

