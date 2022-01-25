Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Vector Group has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

