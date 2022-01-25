Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

