Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.21 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.140-$0.210 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXTR opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

