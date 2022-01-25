Barclays Raises Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target increased by Barclays from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $26.73 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

