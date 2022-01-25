Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €65.00 at Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

