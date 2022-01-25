DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.31. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

