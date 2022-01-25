Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

NETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Eneti by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eneti by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

